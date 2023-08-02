Beyonce Pays Tribute To Brooklyn Dancer Slain After He Was Voguing To Her Song

Beyonce Pays Tribute To Brooklyn Dancer Slain After He Was Voguing To Her Song

Beyonce recently paid tribute to a ballroom dancer who was fatally stabbed while voguing to her song at a Brooklyn gas station.

Friends say the beloved dancer O’Shae Sibley, 28, was fatally stabbed at a gas station with friends while he was ‘voguing’ to a Beyonce song.

Sibley was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Beyonce honored the late dancer with a tribute on her website, writing: “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY.”

Advertisement

O’Shae Sibley was dancing at one of the gas pumps when he was approached by several men who said his dancing offended their Muslim faith.

Sibley was with a group of friends who were all shirtless and wearing swimsuit or shorts on one of the hottest nights in July. The Muslim men believed Sibley was wearing pink boxer shorts.

The suspects allegedly shouted anti-gay slurs at Sibley and his friends. “They were saying, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,” a witness said.

“From that I think it looks like a hate crime,” he added. “This guy was dancing in underwear and the suspect was like ‘Why are you dancing in your underwear?’”

The witness said the victim and his friends began arguing with the suspects. One of the Muslim men started recording on his cell phone.

The witness said the man recording the victim walked away through the parking lot. But Sibley chased after him and was stabbed by the man.

Sibley suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and left a trail of blood behind him as he staggered along the sidewalk before collapsing.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sibley was well known in the ballroom community, CBS News reports.

The witness believes the suspect was motivated by homophobia. “Obviously, they are gay and if they are dancing that’s the problem they had,” he said.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Watch the video below.