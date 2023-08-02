Big Homiie G, the rising star signed under NLess Entertainment, has dropped the music video for his latest single, “No Hook,” released via NLess Entertainment/Connect Music.

In the visually captivating video, Big Homiie G showcases his luxurious lifestyle in a lavish mansion, treating it like a glamorous trap house while dripping in jewelry and making it rain money. The video seamlessly transitions between scenes of a vibrant gathering inside the mansion and Big Homiie G cruising in a Rolls Royce, exuding confidence and swag.

This release follows the successful deluxe version of his album “Speak Up G,” which features exciting collaborations with artists like KCarbon on the track “Drugs Talkin” and labelmate BIG30 on “Diamonds and Money.” With his latest offering, Big Homiie G solidifies his position as one of the hottest names in the hip-hop scene, promising even more greatness in his future endeavors.

You can see the video below.