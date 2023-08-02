Serena Williams is having a girl, and she had an epic gender reveal, using a drone display to reveal more about the baby that’s on the way.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, already have one child together, five-year-old daughter Olympia. In a video uploaded to YouTube, Williams revealed she was a nervous. “I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” Williams said. Thankfully for her, it was a girl.

At the baby shower and gender reveal, the families united over dancing and had a dunk tank. According to PEOPLE, the couple ordered a yellow cake as they were unsure of the gender.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights,” Ohanian said before kicking off the drone show, leading to “girl” being spelled out with the technology.

You can see the video below.