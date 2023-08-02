Last month Jamie Foxx returned to the public after suffering from an undisclosed medical emergency and spending several months in a rehab facility. Following his reamergence and assuring fans he’s ok and on the road to recovery, Jamie credits his sister with saving his life.

While celebrating his sister’s birthday, Jamie Foxx shared he wouldn’t be here without her. He wrote on his Instagram page:

Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft

