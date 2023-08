JAY-Z has toured with Beyoncé throughout the entire Renaissance World Tour. During the stop in New Jersey, Hov added to his personal art collection, purchasing fan-made pieces of his wife. The fan shared her journey and pictures with Hov on TikTok.

JAY-Z has been impacting the communities across America throughout the tour. During his stop in Chicago, HOV made a surprise visit to Bronzeville Soul, where his presence has since increased the business for the restaurant.

