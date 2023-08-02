Jordan Brand is returning a mid-2000s classic, the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy.” The sneaker will hit shelves later this summer, just in time to become an addition to your Fall sneaker rotation.

The “Burgundy” Retro 5 features a nubuck upper and “light graphite” accents across the upper snitching. The sneaker’s silhouette is accented the the “metallic silver” tongue and Jordan heel logo. According to Sneaker News, the “Burgundy” Jordan 5 will drop on Aug. 12 in full family sizing. You can see the sneaker below.