In this day and age, it seems like females are running the rap game. Insert KenTheMan, who arrives with her own unique bars, swag, and sound, repping her hometown of Houston, Texas, any chance she can. KenTheMan makes music for all the boss bitches in the world, while organically encouraging them to always stay true to who they are no matter what.

And while she’s been grinding for a minute, KenTheMan recently revealed she’s the newest artist to join the Roc Nation roster — excited as ever to take her artistry to the next level. Most recently, the rising star released her new EP titled Back To 304’n, making music for the sexually liberated women.

A standout from the project is definitely “I Love a Freak,” which received its own visual treatment.

Speaking on the inspiration, KenTheMan states, “I was in the studio having fun with my friends, it felt right with the sample in it. Men have been sexualizing us for decades, but when we sexualize ourselves, it’s seen as this taboo thing. Why can’t we talk about our own bodies? Why can’t we live our lives where our pleasure is at the center of the story?”

The cinematic visual was actually the result of her best friend, who imagined the entire concept a year prior. This time, the roles are switched: with male prostitutes instead of women. The message? “Get head, not headaches.”