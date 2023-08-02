Lil Baby and Foot Locker joined forces for the second annual Back to School Festival, bringing joy to local Atlanta youth ahead of the new school year. Held at the Foot Locker store in Westland Mall, Lil Baby, and Foot Locker donated over $300k worth of sneakers and other products to more than 1,500 students in the community.

The event was not just about material gifts; attendees were also treated to free haircuts from The Barber Shop II and enjoyed carnival-like games and activations, creating a fun-filled atmosphere. Additionally, the festival partnered with Goodr, an Atlanta-based B Corp dedicated to fighting food waste and ending hunger, to provide all attendees with nourishing meals from American Deli.

Lil Baby’s commitment to giving back to his hometown and supporting education continues to positively impact the lives of local students, ensuring they start the school year with smiles on their faces.

