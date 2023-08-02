Lizzo is the subject of a new lawsuit from three of her tour dancers who state they worked in a hostile work environment. The dancers also claimed they were also subjected to sexual harassment, which included being pressured to touch naked dancers at a sex show in Europe.

In a lawsuit detailed by NBC News, dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez levy Lizzo and her company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc with racial, religious, and weight discrimination allegations.

Inside the lawsuit, Lizzo is claimed to host after-parties for her shows. Dancers attended the shows as they often would provide more favor and job security. At one post-event sex show in Amsterdam, Lizzo pressured dancers to engage with the formers.

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the accusations state. “Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.”

Lizzo also is accused of pushing her religious beliefs on dancers while also teasing them about their virginity and sexual choices and also simulating oral sex on a banana in front of the dancers. Additionally, Lizzo questioned a dancer’s weight after a South by Southwest performance, citing they may not take their career as seriously as other dancers.

Speaking with Billboard, the dancers’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, commented the weight shaming went “against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers.”

One of the dancers, Davis, privately recorded a meeting leading to threats from Lizzo and being “aggressively approached” with balled fists.

