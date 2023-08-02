In honor of the vibrant Caribana festival, Nike is set to make history by re-releasing its highly coveted Nike Air Force 1 “West Indies 2” edition. This exclusive and limited-edition sneaker will be available only at Foot Locker Canada stores and select local boutiques.

Originally introduced alongside New York City’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival in 2002, the iconic Air Force 1 “West Indies” is making a triumphant return two decades later, coinciding with the joyous Caribana celebrations in Canada during July and August. The new version features an updated sock liner, boasting an expanded list of West Indian countries and a special 20th-anniversary emblem on the tongue. The design pays homage to its original, with a classic white AF1 base adorned with striking red, green, and gold accents.

Beyond the limited-edition release, Foot Locker Canada is taking Caribana festivities to the next level with exciting pop-up events and activations. Among the highlights are a Crocs x Caribana in-store event and a lively Nike community dance class.

The Air Force 1 “West Indies 2” will be available in unisex sizing from 3.5 to 13, retailing for 140 CAD. Sneaker enthusiasts can get their hands on this special release at select Foot Locker Canada stores, and it will be available online on Footlocker.ca next week.