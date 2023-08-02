Last month, Las Vegas Metro Police issued a search warrant on the home of Paula Clemons, the wife of reputed Southside Crip Keefe D, as a part of the investigation into the 1996 homicide of pop culture icon Tupac Shakur and now it is being revealed that bullets found at the residence could possibly be connected to Tupac’s murder.

LVMPD stated in a warrant that several .40 caliber bullets were retrieved from the home of the 60-year-old Duane Keith Davis aka Keefe D and that forensics experts will test the bullets to see if they are linked to the shooting death of Tupac Shakur. A Vegas police source says that the bullets will be tested with a “definite consideration on whether they have any link to the bullets found in Tupac’s body.”

Homicide detectives in Las Vegas have kept the forensic evidence from the Shakur murder including bullets and clothing, in secure storage for 26 years, with full laboratory analysis of shells, bullets and gunpowder from the murder scene.

According to the police source, “Microfibers or residues from the weapon or the bullet could prove to be a link. There is no information yet on the history of the bullets, how old they are or their significance. And it will take some time to assess how the bullets play a role in this case. The homicide detectives leading the case are keeping everything as secretive as possible with only the district attorney’s office learning about developments. No pun intended, it is a long shot that the bullets will be the ones from 1996.”

The source added, “This search warrant was pushed because investigators feel they can assemble enough information that could lead to an arrest or indictment. Tupac’s murder remains open, so the onus remains on the police to try to attempt to close the case.”

The .40 Glock that was used in the Tupac murder was never recovered, however, Keefe D has openly admitted on several occasions that he handed the gun to his nephew Orlando Anderson that he used to shoot Tupac on September 7, 1996.

No charges have been filed, but the LVMPD is hopeful that the evidence they present to a grand jury and search warrants that will be served in the next few weeks will lead them to an arrest or an indictment.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop in the ongoing case of the Tupac Shakur murder.