The BIG3 basketball league is enjoying a significant boost in viewership during its sixth season, marking a notable 10% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the “Fireball” 3-on-3 league completed its sixth week of games with a strong showing. The latest weekend’s games saw 560,000 viewers and a .4 rating during the 1-3 pm ET time slot on CBS.

With an average of 530,000 viewers per broadcast on CBS and a .33 avg rating, the BIG3 outperformed other popular sports broadcasts, beating Premier League Soccer, WNBA on ESPN, and Premier Lacrosse League in viewer numbers.

“We’re thrilled with the continued growth and excitement for BIG3 action this summer,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. “The fast-paced games and star players really resonate with fans looking for top-level sports entertainment.”

The league is also witnessing a surge in fan attendance, with the recent game in Boston’s TD Garden drawing 11,255 enthusiastic spectators. The excitement reached a high when Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown graced the court with his presence.

On the court, Trilogy’s Ryan “Hezi God” Carter set a new single-game scoring record with an impressive 35 points, leading his team to victory over 3’s Company. The race for the playoffs is heating up, with teams striving to secure their spots. The next games take place in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on August 5, promising more thrilling action for basketball enthusiasts.