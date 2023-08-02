With Egypt on hold, Travis Scott is taking his CIRCUS MAXIMUS show to Rome, Italy. The show is currently scheduled for Aug. 7. The announcement came alongside the second drop in the UTOPIA merch collection.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS is the name of a single from the UTOPIA album and also of the film that debuted alongside the new music.

UTOPIA LIVE

AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN ITALYhttps://t.co/2LKQOStqEq pic.twitter.com/2XKPbusRn7 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 1, 2023

Travis Scott’s latest album, UTOPIA, is making waves in the music industry, breaking records and garnering massive streams. Apple Music confirmed it achieved the biggest first-day streams of any album in 2023, while Spotify named it the most-streamed record on its release day, amassing an impressive 128 million streams, followed by 79 million on the second day – surpassing all other rap albums this year. Since its release on Friday, the album has been streamed over 330 million times worldwide on Spotify alone.

In addition to his musical success, Travis Scott’s film project, CIRCUS MAXIMUS, co-directed with esteemed filmmakers like Gaspar Noe and Nicolas Winding Refn, has been a massive hit. Tickets for the film sold out in seconds, prompting the addition of thousands of screenings in AMC theaters across America.

UTOPIA showcases Travis Scott’s prowess as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator, solidifying him as a sonic innovator. With its unique sound and powerful impact, the album is set to be one of the biggest records of 2023. Fans can access UTOPIA and its five distinctive album covers through vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets available at shop.travisscott.com.