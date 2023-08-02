Rumors have swirled that rapper Common and singer Jennifer Hudson have been quietly dating for over a year now, despite neither of them publicly confirming the romance. Eyewitnesses caught photos of Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common on a cozy dinner date in Philly.

On the blog site Deux Moi, where the readers submit the tea, Jen and Common were presented as a couple after being spotted at Vedge in Philadelphia.

Well now it seems Jennifer just inadvertently confirmed the news…

In an impromptu interview with TMZ, Jennifer says, “Thank you,” when the paparazzi reporter calls her and Common ‘a beautiful couple’ and acts surprised that the reporter knew about the summer vacation they took together.

Watch the video below.