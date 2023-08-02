[WATCH] Fans Notice Beyoncé Skips Lizzo’s Name During “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” During Tour Stop

Fans at the Renaissance World Tour in Boston pointed out that Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo’s name during her “Queens Remix” performance of “Break My Soul.” The segment normally lists the iconic women throughout music history. During that performance, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu‘s last name instead.

This follows a scathing lawsuit that accused Lizzo of multiple forms of harassment and discrimination. You can read more on that here.

Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Oneyofc8aZ — beyloved (@beyiloveyoudeep) August 2, 2023

Fans also pointed out Beyoncé using Badu could also be the acknowledgment of the Neo Soul legend shading her over her tour wardrobe choices. You can read more on that here.

