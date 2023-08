Ja Morant has some new ink. Hitting Instagram, @Ortega_Ink has displayed Morant’s new tattoo, a back-spanning piece that brings in his Nike logo, AAU team, jersey number, and logos associated with Kobe Bryant. One portion of his back is the number “24” with “Mentality” inked across the top.

Additional parts of the tattoo are the Memphis Grizzlies logo, his home state of South Carolina, and the words “Life’s a Gamble.”