Keke Palmer is set to embark on her highly-anticipated Big Boss Tour, bringing her inspiring and empowering visual album Big Boss to life on stage. Following a sold-out show at the iconic Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, the tour will kick off in Oakland, CA, on Sept. 10th, 2023.

The tour will span major cities across North America, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more, before culminating in Keke’s hometown of Chicago, IL, on Sept. 26th. Fans can get early access to tickets through an artist presale on Thursday, August 3rd, with general ticket sales beginning on Friday, Aug. 4th.

The Big Boss Tour will offer VIP and meet & greet packages, allowing fans to connect with Keke and take their concert experience to the next level. The tour promises to bring to life fan favorites like “Standards” and “Waiting” from the Big Boss visual album, as well as tracks from her previous EP releases Virgo Tendencies and Lauren.

Advertisement

Directed by Keke herself, Big Boss is a follow-up to her acclaimed studio album Virgo Tendencies and delves into her journey as a young woman facing challenges in the male-dominated music industry. With executive production by hitmaker Tricky Stewart, the album delivers a powerful message of self-love, faith, and determination, encouraging listeners to embrace their inner strength.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased here www.kekepalmer.com. Dates are available below.

September 10 – Oakland, CA The New Parish

September 11 – Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theatre

September 15 – Houston, TX Bronze Peacock Room at HOBs

September 17 – Dallas, TX Studio at the Factory

September 19 – Atlanta, GA The Loft

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA)

September 24 – Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 26 – Chicago, IL House of Blues