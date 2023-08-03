Mac Miller will forever be missed, someone who made a positive impact on the world far beyond his music. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was exploded onto the scene with his critically-acclaimed K.I.D.S. mixtape, instantly gaining a devout fanbase from all around the world.

Today, the Mac Miller estate teamed up with Vans to debut the Authentic collab, celebrating the five-year anniversary of the late rapper’s 2018 album, Swimming. The 13-track project has been deemed Mac’s most successful album to date, even deeming his first Grammy nomination after he passed.

The low-top sneakers feature a black canvas, with the Yin-Yang logos on each toe box. The symbol is directly attached to Mac Miller’s Swimming and Circle albums, with the words “Swimming by Mac Miller” hugging the border. Additionally, the words “Mac Miller 1993 Til ∞” is seen on the outer sole of the shoe.

A portion of the proceeds from the shoe’s sales will be donated to the Mac Miller Fund, which provides young and aspiring musicians with resources to help reach their full potential through exploration, expression, and community.

Fans can shop the new shoe here.