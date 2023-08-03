New York City’s iconic Sounds of Brazil (SOB’s) recently celebrated its 40th-anniversary, commemorating four decades of being a cultural mecca and a launchpad for countless A-list artists. The tropical-themed supper club, a pioneer in featuring Afro-Latino diaspora music, has showcased genres like Salsa, Funk, Jazz, Merengue, Reggae, R&B, Soul, and even Hip Hop before it hit the mainstream.

Founder Larry Gold received a special honor from the Mayor’s Office with the proclamation of July 25th as SOB’s Day. The celebration featured live performances by Roc Nation’s Maeta and RCA’s Tone Stith, with cameras capturing footage for an upcoming documentary that will include never-before-seen clips of iconic performances from music legends in their early careers.

The proclamation reads:

Advertisement

“…native New Yorker Larry Gold established a nightclub and restaurant at 204 Varick St. in lower Manhattan’s SoHo Neighborhood, in a space that had previously housed his fathers sandwich shop. He named it Sounds of Brazil (S.0.B. ‘s) inspired by the years he had recently spent traveling Europe where he was introduced to and first fell in love with Brazilian music. This iconic venue has greatly strengthened the performing arts and nightlife sectors in our global city ever since and I am pleased to celebrate its 40-year Anniversary.”

Over the years, SOB’s has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of artists like Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Jill Scott, John Legend, and more. From Madonna to Dave Chappelle, the stage has hosted the greatest performers of our time.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar, in viral video clips, fondly recalled their early performances at SOB’s, cherishing the opportunity to be part of the venue’s rich history. As SOB’s continues to thrive, it remains a vital space for emerging artists and a cherished institution that holds a special place in music history.

“I remember doing Daemon College in Buffalo, SUNY purchase, I remember doing SOB’s… it’s been a wild ride,” Drake said.

“I use to look at videos on BET, seeing all my favorite rappers out there, Jay-Z, Nas, and just imagining, damn I wish I can get out there one day…. then to actually have a sold out show at SOB’s, that’s overwhelming to me,” Kendrick said.

“SOB’s 40 Year Anniversary is a testament to the enduring impact of art and the transformative power of music and we are just elated to celebrate the long-standing legacy as one of the last independent entertainment venues left in the city,” said Jeanine McLean-Music Veteran & Co-Creator of the upcoming SOB’s documentary.