After Cardi B famously threw the mic into the crowd at fan during a show in Las Vegas last week, an ingenious concertgoer is now selling the popular microphone on eBay for charity.

Owner of audio company The Wave,Scott Fisher, decided to auction off the mic to raise money for Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.

“We have been a vendor for Drai’s since the day they opened at the Cromwell Hotel,” Fisher wrote in the auction. “We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in-house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show. It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked ‘main.’ This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid. I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide.”

The bid for the mic has gone as high as $50K.