The Phoenix Suns unveiled their striking new Nike Icon (purple) and Association (white) uniforms, set to debut in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. These uniforms pay homage to the classic sunburst design from the early ’90s while incorporating elements from their previous Icon and Association jerseys introduced in 2017.

Designed in collaboration with Nike and Centercourt Studios, the in-house creative department of the Phoenix Suns, these jerseys were crafted with the fans in mind. Feedback from the fans played a pivotal role in the design process, with the rising sunburst design topping the charts. The new uniforms represent a perfect blend of the beloved ’90s sunburst style and a fresh, modern aesthetic as the team begins its journey toward winning its first NBA championship.

The jerseys boast a sleek sunburst design with an embroidered Suns wordmark and stitched drop shadow numbers. The shorts are asymmetrical, with the Phoenix wordmark and streaking pattern from the jersey. The team’s primary icon logo is centered on the beltline.

Adding to the excitement, PayPal, the Official Payments Partner of the Phoenix Suns, continues as the team’s jersey sponsor with a significant partnership extension through the 2026 NBA season. PayPal’s logo is displayed opposite the Nike swoosh on the upper left shoulder.

The Icon and Association Edition uniforms will anchor the Suns’ uniform rotation for the seasons to come, complemented by the all-black Statement uniform from last season and an upcoming City Edition uniform, set to be unveiled later this year.