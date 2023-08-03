Continuing an extensive celebration of Hip Hop’s 50TH birthday in 2023, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Certified proudly present a brand new commemorative double-LP vinyl entitled Raised By Rap: 50 Years of Hip Hop in stores on July 28, 2023. It collates 25 of rap’s most definitive generational anthems on one body of work. It will be available in an array of exclusive vinyl colorways at Target and Urban Outfitters.

Raised By Rap is emblematic of Hip Hop history with hits from across all decades. The compilation showcases the legacy and footprint Sony Music Entertainment artists have had on the genre. Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock [“It Takes Two”] and RUN DMC [“It’s Tricky”] rep the eighties, while Wu-Tang Clan [“C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)”]and Nas [“NY State of Mind”] highlight the nineties. OutKast [“Ms. Jackson”] soundtracks the turn-of-the-century, and Lil Nas X [“Old Town Road” (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) (Remix)] and BIA [“Whole Lotta Money”] signal the genre’s future right now.