After a whirlwind of allegations and videos were released, a pair of siblings dropped their lawsuit against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears after accusing them of grooming them for a series of inappropriate comedy skits.

Now their mother, who is a former friend of Tiffany’s, is suing her and Aries for defamation of character.

Radar Online reports:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Haddish, and comedian Aries Spears have been sued by Trizah Morris.

Trizah said she was friends with Tiffany from 2011 to 2020. She said she met Aries in 2014 but has never had any friendship with him.

The suit said Tiffany became close with Trizah’s family and her children referred to her as Auntie Tiff. She said in the Summers of 2014 and 2014, Tiffany “groomed and solicited” her minor children to “perform in, film, record, publish, and distribute sexually inappropriate” material.

In her lawsuit, Trizah accused Tiffany and Aries of defaming her by making public claims — following her children’s lawsuit being filed — that she was attempting to extort them.

In 2022, after the initial case was filed, Tiffany’s attorney said, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

He added, “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

In addition, Trizah said Aries called her a “lying b—-.”

She said the comedians, via their reps, made slanderous statements about her character, integrity, morals, and ethical values. In her suit, Trizah claimed despite the public statements by the comedians, the alleged extortion was never reported to any authorities.

“Trizah Morris did not file the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and/or Aries Spears that initiated the legal proceedings which promoted Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears to make false statements and allegations of extortion against Trizah Morris. Ms. Morris was not named as a party in the lawsuit, nor did Ms. Morris’ name appear on any court documents that led to the malicious” statements by Tiffany and Aries.

She claimed the comedians attacked her in an effort to distract from their own behavior.

Trizah claimed that her name was dragged through the mud on blogs and in the media. She said she was described as a cunning, conniving, deceitful ex-friend.

In her suit, she said she contacted Tiffany and Aries’ attorney in February 2023 asking them to release a statement clearing her from the extortion claims.

She claimed that Tiffany responded to her on March 7, 2023, via telephone. She claimed the comedian told her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

However, Trizah said she was contacted on June 26, 2023, by a reporter who had recently done an interview with Tiffany. She claimed the comedian made negative comments about her.

Trizah said she has suffered personally, academically, professionally and financially. Her lawsuit said she has to deal with anxiety and mental anguish — along with her reputation being damaged.

