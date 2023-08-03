Sports memorabilia is continuing to run up impressive totals. A new item headed to auction with Sotheby’s is Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey, expected to sell for over $4 million.

The jersey is the one Chamberlain wore in the game five championship-clinching victory for the Los Angeles Lakers over the New York Knicks. According to ESPN, the jersey is believed to be “the most valuable piece of his sports memorabilia ever to appear on the market.”

Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey—worn as the @Lakers clinched their first ever title in Los Angeles—is headed to auction at #SothebysNewYork. Find out more: https://t.co/9wp9JFB75R pic.twitter.com/ma9ywVSoUK — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) August 2, 2023

Wearing the jersey, Chamberlain played with a broken hand but still scored 24 points and 29 rebounds on his way to being named Finals MVP.

“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

In June, Sotheby’s orchestrated the sale of Michael Jordan’s game-worn and signed “Flu Game” Jordan 12 for $1.38 million. You can learn more about that here.