Ye’s Wife, Bianca Censori, Pops Out in Italy Without Shoes

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori is back in the public eye, spotted around Italy in a revealing bikini and no shoes. According to Page Six, Censori was meeting with Ye in Florence, Italy.

Paired with her bikini top and lack of shoes was a pair of black leggings and a thing silver scary. Her hair is currently in a short pixie cut.

As for Ye, he was spotted at the Balenciaga store in Italy before hitting a gelato shop.

Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori goes barefoot, nearly busts out of bikini top in Italy with rapper https://t.co/PYFLv7Kj7i pic.twitter.com/a1ddIyqMEi — Page Six (@PageSix) August 2, 2023

In May, Ye was getting back in his design bag, revealing a new look, which is quite revealing.

Yeezy’s wife, Bianca Censori, highlights new designs, which aren’t too much in the material. Censori wears a black square over her breasts, and it appears Ye’s faith is in the design as a cross covers Censori’s butt crack. Finishing off the look is thigh-high kitten heels.

TMZ notes the designer of the modeled fit is Mowalola Ogunlesi.

Ye recently filing legal documents for the trademark of YEEZY SOCK SHOES. According to Hypebeast, Ye submitted the new design to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 4.

The application was filed by Ye’s Mascottee Holdings, Inc., stating the YZY SOCK SHOES will sell “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

Fans saw the YEEZY SOCK SHOES following his YEEZY SEASON 10 show in L.A.