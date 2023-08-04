Over the weekend rapper Cardi B went viral and then became the subject of a battery investigation in Las Vegas after throwing her mic at an audience member who threw water on the stage. Multiple videos show a woman in the audience tossing water at Cardi’s hair and face before Cardi is seen hurling a heavy microphone into the crowd.

Now the investigation is complete and Cardi has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

TMZ Reports:

Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, tell TMZ, “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Cardi was then listed as a battery suspect but the case has gone nowhere. It was never ever referred to the D.A. The cops concluded Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.

