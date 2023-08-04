In an audio clip, former New York City mayor and current Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani tell a woman, “Your t*ts belong to me.”

The remarks are noted in court documents from his current civil sexual assault case. Giuliani says to Noelle Dunphy “Come here, big t*ts. Your t*ts belong to me. Give them to me [indiscernible]. I want to claim my t*ts. These are my t*s.” Dunphy filed her Manhattan Supreme Court case on Late Monday.

According to the New York Daily News, Giuliani also told the woman, “Nobody else can get near these” and “I’m very f*cking possessive. I’ve gone easy on you.”

In May, amidst multiple legal challenges, Giuliani faced a lawsuit from Dunphy, who accused him of sexual assault and harassment during her employment from January 2019 to 2021 when he served as then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer. Dunphy claimed that Giuliani still owed her wages, which he sought to settle after his contentious divorce with his wife, Judith. Shocking allegations in the suit included Giuliani pressuring her to lie to the FBI, engaging in inappropriate conduct like forcing her into oral sex while on the phone with Trump and making her join work video conferences while unclothed.