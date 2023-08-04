Diana Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points a career. The moment came in the third quarter of the Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

The moment Diana Taurasi entered the 10,000 points club 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/m2ue4oWxUX — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2023

Early in the third quarter, Taurasi curled off a screen to catch a pass from teammate Moriah Jefferson, and she pulled a long 3-pointer, swishing it through and setting the record.

“I’m kind of happy it happened with a 3,” Taurasi said to ESPN. “I’m happy that someone set a screen. I’m happy that someone passed me the ball. That’s how basketball is played, with everyone having a little part, and it’s perfect.”

Advertisement

“I’ve got this opportunity to do it in front of you guys for 19 years.”



Dee addresses the crowd after hitting 10K! pic.twitter.com/FwBSHXk9nF — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2023

BG showed up in a Taurasi jersey. She wasn’t missing this moment 💜 pic.twitter.com/ABw0NeOVGP — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2023

For the game, Taurasi scored 42 points, and the Phoenix Mercury won 91-71, making for an overall happy night in the desert.