Diana Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points a career. The moment came in the third quarter of the Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Dream.
Early in the third quarter, Taurasi curled off a screen to catch a pass from teammate Moriah Jefferson, and she pulled a long 3-pointer, swishing it through and setting the record.
“I’m kind of happy it happened with a 3,” Taurasi said to ESPN. “I’m happy that someone set a screen. I’m happy that someone passed me the ball. That’s how basketball is played, with everyone having a little part, and it’s perfect.”
For the game, Taurasi scored 42 points, and the Phoenix Mercury won 91-71, making for an overall happy night in the desert.