With artificial intelligence taking over Hip-Hop, Lil Wayne has “No Worries.” In a recent conversation with Billboard, Lil Wayne doesn’t think AI will hurt his music.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me,” Wayne said. “But it’s not me, because I’m amazing. This AI thing going to be amazing too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherfucker.”