With artificial intelligence taking over Hip-Hop, Lil Wayne has “No Worries.” In a recent conversation with Billboard, Lil Wayne doesn’t think AI will hurt his music.

“Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me,” Wayne said. “But it’s not me, because I’m amazing. This AI thing going to be amazing too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherfucker.”