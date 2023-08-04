Lil Yachty has just dropped his latest single, “Slide,” and an accompanying music video. The track is part of a 3-pack of singles, including “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” which he originally performed during his AMP FRESHMAN CYPHER freestyle, and “(Strike) Holster.”

In the music video directed by Ari Mairena-Dannon, the QC vocalist showcases his mastery of the craft as he raps alongside his friends in various panoramic neighborhood shots. The visuals perfectly complement the smooth and captivating flow of “Slide,” highlighting Lil Yachty’s unique style and creativity. With this release, Lil Yachty continues to solidify his position as a rising star in the hip-hop scene, bringing fresh energy and innovation to the music industry.