LL Cool J still got it and will never lose it. LL COOL J made a special appearance at the SiriusXM studios, joining Sway Calloway on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning. During the interview, LL discussed Saturday’s Rock The Bells Festival in Queens, New York. He also shared exciting details about his upcoming tour, THE F.O.R.C.E. (FREQUENCIES OF REAL CREATIVE ENERGY).

Addressing the rumors, LL Cool J discussed his take on whether Biggie dissed him on the track “Who Shot Ya?” Furthermore, he gave fans a sneak peek into his forthcoming album.

As a treat for listeners, LL Cool J showcased his iconic skills by freestyling live on the air, reminding everyone why he is considered one of the greatest in the game. You can hear the entire freestyle and interview with LL below.

LL COOL J Addresses Biggie Rumors | 18:45

LL COOL J on Ageism in Hip-Hop | 24:00

LL COOL J Freestyles on Sway in the Morning | 33:00