Megan Thee Stallion is ready to deliver her feature film debut, starring in the trailer for A24’s Dicks: The Musical. In addition to Hot Girl Meg, the film stars Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullaly. Dicks: The Musical is set to hit theaters on Sept. 29.

Megan Thee Stallion is back in the booth, teasing new music. Hitting Instagram, the Houston Hottie shared, “Im back in that mode its that time” and added a devil emoji. The IG reveal follows a self-imposed music hiatus to get “in a better place.”

Hot Girl Meg was previously featured in the pages of InStyle mag, and Thee Stallion says she wants to take her time in returning to music.

In the article titled “Megan Thee Stallion Is in Her Healing Girl Era,” Thee Stallion said, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place.”

She added, “Right now, I’m focusing on healing.”

For Thee Stallion, healing included enjoying her dogs, binging TV, and working out.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she said. “Life is all about balance.”

Thee Stallion also speaks about her Revlon partnership and more in the article. You can read more below and also check out who her new boo is here.