The NBA has exciting news for Canadian basketball fans as they announced the return of the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell with two preseason games in October 2023. On Oct. 8, the Toronto Raptors, led by Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, will face the Sacramento Kings at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The Kings boast a talented roster, including Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, under the coaching of Mike Brown, the unanimous 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year.

On Oct. 12, the Oklahoma City Thunder, featuring Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montréal native Luguentz Dort, will take on the Detroit Pistons at Montréal’s Bell Centre. The Pistons showcase promising players like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, making the matchup thrilling for basketball enthusiasts.

Tickets for these games will be available for sale soon, and fans can register for exclusive presale access on NBA.com/CanadaSeries. Get ready for some high-flying NBA action in Canada!

