COVID-19 is roaring back into the lives of New York City residents. According to NY Daily News, a summer surge of COVID is impacting NYC.

Data from across the city and state show a rise in COVID-19, signaling the latest run of the pandemic. Reasons for the surge have been connected to immunity to variants wearing away and more air-conditioned indoor events. The hospitalization rate per 100,000 residents is up to 10.22. The pre-surge figure was 4.41 hospitalizations.

“The main point is that we need to keep paying attention to COVID,” Dr. Jessica Justman, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said.

On Wednesday, the State Department of Health encouraged NYC residents to take precautions and to test if they feel sick.