This Saturday, fans of the multiplatinum artist Saweetie are in for a treat as she makes her debut on Fansly, the subscription-based platform for exclusive content sharing. The “Icy Girl” will embrace her spicy side on her Fansly page, offering exclusive content, including photos, videos, music-related posts, lifestyle updates, live streams, direct messaging with select fans, and even exciting creator collaborations.

To kick off her Fansly journey in style, Saweetie will be a special guest ring model alongside top Fansly creator Amouranth during the highly anticipated mega-fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. As the fight unfolds, fans can visit fansly.com/saweetie to catch a sneak peek of her initial posts and subscribe for more thrilling updates.

Fansly takes pride in empowering creators like Saweetie to take control of their content and connect directly with their fans, promoting an open and bias-free community. With Saweetie joining the platform, her fans can expect an even closer and more intimate experience with the charismatic artist.

