The San Antonio Spurs will begin the season without guard Devonte’ Graham. Graham has been suspended two games for pleading guilty to DWI concerning his 2022 arrest. The NBA announced the suspension on Wednesday.

“San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in violation of the law of the State of North Carolina,” the NBA said. “Graham’s suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play.”

According to TMZ, Graham was sentenced to 12 months unsupervised probation for impaired driving in July 2022. He was pulled over for doing 63 in a 40 mph zone.

