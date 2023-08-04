Summer Walker Hits the Streets with Sukihana, Sexyy Redd, and Saucy Santana Following Split from Lil Meech

Summer Walker is not going to sit and home and be upset over her romantic struggles. Summer connected with Sukihana, Sexyy Redd, and Saucy Santana for a night out in the club and twerking on cars.

After confirming a split with Lil Meech, Summer Walker blasted the BMF star after he was caught on a Ring camera with another woman. Meech hit Instagram and said he was helping his cousin with whom he went to the grocery store.

TikToker catches Lil Meech sliding into his next door neighbor’s apartment … the leaving 17 minutes later https://t.co/MSal3bjgBV pic.twitter.com/VIvZaJLx5g — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 1, 2023

Meech says he was just being a good cousin, helping his fam bring her groceries in the house https://t.co/DgmHF1shcS pic.twitter.com/nm6y4V1gDO — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 1, 2023

Summer would hit her Instagram stories with a statement:

It’s just crazy how a nigga will really try to pursue the fuck out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarass you to the world lmao I don’t understand men but ima give it to God

“It’s just crazy how a nigga will really try to pursue you for 2 years, make you meet they family, be around you and your kids & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world” -Summer Walker https://t.co/gy3QzrqWQV pic.twitter.com/Qee6pBYiM7 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 1, 2023

When Summer Walker and Lil Meech went public with their relationships, fans couldn’t get enough! While the linkup between the R&B songstress and BMF star was unexpected, the internet quickly accepted the love affair as fans could only sit back and wish for the best.

Now, it seems Summer Walker is fed up with Lil Meech’s shenanigans. Sharing to her 5.7 million followers on Instagram, the “Girls Need Love” recording artist shared her thoughts on Instagram Story: “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t.” This seemingly alludes to Jayda Cheaves’ relationship with Lil Baby, which ended up in a split.

Summer Walker seemingly have broken up with Lil Meech: “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t” pic.twitter.com/u5MNVu6EU7 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 31, 2023

In fact, Jayda entered the chat on The Shade Room, commenting, ““I learned my lesson after ONE kid. Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO 😭”

Summer Walker continued on her Story: “It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

On the next slide, Summer Walker confirmed by writing, “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

To further fuel the fire, Summer Walker proceeded to post a 54-second clip from her interview with Yung Miami, touching on what she won’t put up with in a relationship.

Just earlier this month, a woman named Tiffany Marie DM’ed Summer Walker on Instagram, claiming she was pregnant with Lil Meech’s child. She wrote, “Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs. Me and Meech have been seeing each other for the past four months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me.”

Meech then took things into his own hands, responding to Tiffany via Summer’s IG. He wrote: “Bitch, why are you lying. This meech. You don’t know me. Stop playing before I have somebody at your job.”

Sadly, this wasn’t the first time Meech had been caught in infidelity. And now, looks like Summer Walker is moving on to bigger and better things.