Tina Knowles Shuts Down Talk of Beyoncé Shading Lizzo Following Recent Controversy: ‘Y’all Should Really Stop’

Tina Knowles Shuts Down Talk of Beyoncé Shading Lizzo Following Recent Controversy: ‘Y’all Should Really Stop’

Beyoncé didn’t intentionally omit Lizzo during her Renaissance World Tour show in Boston, according to Ms. Tina Knowles.

Fans at the Renaissance World Tour in Boston pointed out that Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo’s name during her “Queens Remix” performance of “Break My Soul.” The segment normally lists the iconic women throughout music history. During that performance, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu‘s last name instead.

This follows a scathing lawsuit that accused Lizzo of multiple forms of harassment and discrimination. You can read more on that here.

Advertisement

Hitting the Jasmine Brand comments, Tina Knowles notes Beyoncé didn’t sing her own sister’s name either.

#Beyoncé’s mother #TinaKnowles wants the world to know that sometimes it’s really not that deep! pic.twitter.com/bVj5M32cY9 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) August 3, 2023

Fans also pointed out Beyoncé using Badu could also be the acknowledgment of the Neo Soul legend shading her over her tour wardrobe choices. You can read more on that here.