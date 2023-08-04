Viral video of Kodak Black being rushed to the hospital this week, left fans worried about the Florida rapper.

In a video posted on TikTok by the user @ashmillenarian on Thursday night (August 3), the Florida rapper could be seen being wheeled into a Broward Health hospital in Broward County, Florida.

Kodak Black was lying on a stretcher with one of his arms across his face as paramedics brought him into the hospital. A group of people can be seen recording on their phones.

The person who posted the video wrote, “Y’all pray for Kodak” on the clip, along with, “#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth” in the caption.

The incident comes after fans showed concern for Kodak Black’s health after he was seen slurring his words and behaving erratically on Instagram Live in June.

Watch the video below.