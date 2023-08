LL COOL J stopped by the SiriusXM studios and appeared on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning to talk about the Rock The Bells Festival this upcoming Saturday in Queens, New York, as well as his upcoming tour THE F.O.R.C.E. (FREQUENCIES OF REAL CREATIVE ENERGY).

While talking with SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway, LL also discussed his comments on the rumors that Biggie dissed him on “Who Shot Ya?,” his upcoming album, and freestyled live on the air.