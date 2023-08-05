In celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Ebro had the honor of sitting down with one of its true pioneers, Grandmaster Flash. Flash took Ebro on a journey back to the early days of hip-hop, reminiscing about how he revolutionized the art of turntablism and became one of the genre’s originators.

During the insightful conversation, Grandmaster Flash emphasized the powerful message that one can create something extraordinary out of nothing, a philosophy that has defined his illustrious career. As a special tribute to the essence of hip-hop, Flash curated “The Message” playlist, featuring iconic songs from artists like Blondie, Bob James, and Dennis Coffey & The Detroit Guitar Band.

For Flash, these songs are more than just classics: “These are a few of the staples of hip-hop.”

During the conversation, Ebro revealed he was inspired by his father to build his own DJ setup: