Lakeyah, known as the “Female Goat,” has delivered a vibrant and energetic rendition of J-Kwon’s 2004 hit single “Tipsy” with her latest release, “In Da Club.” The track is part of the Pixel RePresents series, a collaboration between entertainment company Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified. The series celebrates Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary by spotlighting talented female rappers who reimagine iconic genre-defining songs.

“In Da Club” is featured in The PixTape EP, alongside tracks from other heavyweights like Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, BIA, and Doechii, all putting their unique spin on classic Hip Hop cuts. Each track has stunning artwork captured on a Google Pixel 7 Pro With Real Tone, ensuring an accurate representation of all skin tones.

Accompanying the release is a behind-the-scenes video, interview series, and a social campaign directed by Myesha Evon Gardner of Creator Labs. The celebration is part of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, a global commemoration of Hip Hop’s 50th year. Google Pixel is the exclusive handset device and Certified unveiling 50 product releases to honor this milestone.

