Cardi B Twerks on Offset in Vegas As “Jealousy” Rockets Up Billboard Charts

Offset and Cardi B’s “Jealousy” has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart. The chart measures music-related trends and conversations across Twitter. According to Billboard, the single is the second from Cardi to hit No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs, following her “Put It On Da Floor Again” banger with Latto.

“Jealousy” was able to hold off multiple singles from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA album.

While “Jealousy” holds the top spot in the Trending World, Cardi is trending herself for backin’ it up on her husband Offset, during their stay in Las Vegas.

The two are spotted in a rooftop pool for an impromptu video shoot, including an impressive display of twerking abilities from Cardi. You can catch the moment below.