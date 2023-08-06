REASON has announced his highly anticipated second album, Porches, set to release on August 11th through Top Dawg Entertainment. The album features collaborations with fellow TDE artists Doechii, SiR, Zacari, and Ray Vaughn, along with KalanFRFR and more. With production from renowned names like Boi-1da, Vinylz, fierce, Hollywood Cole, and others, Porches promises to deliver a diverse and soul-stirring sound.

REASON shared that the album’s concept revolves around the similarities that connect all human lives, emphasizing that the only difference lies in the porch they bring. With a combination of perspectives and experiences, Porches will offer an emotionally charged journey that highlights our profound emotional connections as human beings. Fans eagerly await this meaningful and impactful release from the talented TDE rapper.

“My first album was for the for the fans,” REASON said. “I wanted to give them everything they wanted as a thank you for the support they’ve given. At this moment in my life I needed a lot of love and understanding. Going through the things I went through, those are the two things I needed the most. While I was searching for that I decided to give an album that spoke to that. Porches is about love and understanding. We’re all connected. We all go through similar trials and battles. I think we can all use more understanding and love throughout that process.”

You can see the album cover and the tracklist below.

Porches Tracklisting

Faded off Poor N Riches! Ft. London Monét

Caucasian Estates!

At It Again

A Broken Winter Break! Ft. SiR & Kiilynn

You Betta (Jesus Take the Wheel)

Send You to the After Life!

Call Me! Ft. Junii

Gang Shit!

FTN! Ft. Baby Tate

Gina! (August Alsina)

Too Much! (Melly Mel)

Bussin! (WB PT. 2) Ft. Ray Vaughn

Rich Mirages!

I Don’t Trust You! Ft. Doechii & Junii

Family First! Ft. KalanFRFR, SiR & Zacari

Porch Steps! Ft. Dirty Dell & Junii

Poster Child!