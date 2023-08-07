Congratulations go out to Benny the Butcher, who revealed he is married. Hitting X, The Butcher revealed he married his longtime girlfriend, India.

“Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess,” Benny wrote. “Me and India officially MARRIED.”

Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess…me and India officially MARRIED — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) August 5, 2023

Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy are ready to run it back, prepping their new album Everybody Can’t Go. With fans looking for an update, Benny and Hit shared a clip that teased the forthcoming release.

Benny the Butcher first teased the album through his fashion choice. Showing his fit from the 2023 Grammys, The Butcher dropped off the title, Everybody Can’t Go, in the caption.

“Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination. You won’t ever kno unless u make it there…but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO,'” Benny wrote. “The Album produced by @hitboy…Loading[.]“

The duo of Benny and Hit connected in 2020 on the stellar Burden of Proof. The album featured Lil Wayne, Dom Kennedy, Rick Ross, Conway the Machine, and more. Everybody Can’t Go was scheduled for July, which has passed. A new release date is currently a mystery.