Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s exploration of the DC Extended Universe through his character Black Adam was short-lived. The entire series is currently undergoing a revamp led by James Gunn, who Johnson states is the reason for his exit.

Speaking with Kevin Hart on Hart to Heart, Johnson tells his Hollywood bestie about the issue.

“I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership, and at that time, as we were creating ‘Black Adam’, developing it, shooting ‘Black Adam’, we got knocked down a little bit because of COVID and the shutdowns and got back up. There were so many changes in leadership,” Johnson said. “Anytime you have a company, but especially that size and magnitude, that is a public traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who creatively, fiscally, are gonna make decisions that you may not agree with philosophically. I think Black Adam was one of those movies that caught in that web of new leadership.”

