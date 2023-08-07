Jake Paul wants to take his talents to MMA. After beating MMA legend Nate Diaz in a boxing ring, the social media superstar thinks he can make the jump to the octagon and wants to run it back with Diaz.

“He fucking choked me,” Paul said. “He was actually choking me. I was like, this is crazy! I didn’t think he was going to stop but he had it in. Obviously, I’m not going to try to defend it, but it’s just funny.

“That’s why I want to do it back in MMA. It’s fun. I’m with all that shit. If it was it was MMA, I would have dropped to a double-leg, picked him up and dropped him on his head.”

