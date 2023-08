Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour pulled into Washington D.C. and received some epic guests as Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas, and the Obamas were all in attendance for Night 1.

VP Harris shared posts of her “fun date night” at Fed Ex Field on socials. Fans captured images and video of a motorcade entering the building.

Apparently MVP was at the Beyonce concert tonight? And the Obamas too? pic.twitter.com/Gsy4uwyNuA — Renee (@PettyLupone) August 6, 2023

About last night … we were stopped on our way in to see Beyoncé for some motorcades. Didn’t realize it was The Obamas and VP Kamala Harris until @lawanda50 tweeted me later haha. pic.twitter.com/GjedWhrbM8 — Corbin (@Dr_CorbinCWong) August 6, 2023

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy performing in Washington DC for a crowd of over 50 thousand people, including Vice President Kamala Harris & the Obamas#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/y9KWJXwfXH — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) August 6, 2023