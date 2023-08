The model of Kanye West’s childhood home that was used in stadiums during the rapper’s DONDA run is up for auction. According to TMZ, the house is currently in parts of a warehouse in the Chicago area.

Speaking with Jason Levy of The Levy Recovery Group, the model home will hit the live auction block in October. The auction winner can have the house reassembled for a fee. Ye was planning to tour the house, but it did not happen.