With his NFL career over, Le’Veon Bell has been making a journey into music. Appearing on No Jumper, Bell revealed he asked Jack Harlow for a feature and got denied, but respected the Kentucky rapper wasn’t check chasing.

Bell revealed that if a rapper isn’t a fan of the music he sends, he prefers them just to say that instead of sending a bad feature over.

“I sent Jack Harlow two songs and he turned both down,” Bell said. “The first one he’s like ‘Nah bro, this one ain’t it.’ The second, he was like, ‘Hey, you close on this one, but it still ain’t it.'”

